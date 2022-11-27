Soon, WhatsApp to provide Group Chat mute shortcut to users -- Details Inside

New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on a mute shortcut option for group chats that will allow users to easily mute the large groups when you don’t want to pay attention to them. It will be available for WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Group Chats are becoming ever more important as WhatsApp increased the number of people that can join a group up to 1024 participants and sub-groups for WhatsApp communities.

How will it work?

A mute shortcut will show up within the header of group chats. It will be easier to disable notifications of messages received in the group. WhatsApp is aiming to reducing the number of notifications you received from group chats every day.

WhatsApp Polls for desktop users

The ability to create polls on a desktop has now been added to WhatsApp; the feature was previously only available on iOS and Android. It is possible to establish a poll within an individual or group chat on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and you may add up to 12 alternatives after typing your question, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

According to the article, the feature is encrypted end-to-end. Here is the image that WABetaInfo posted.

Here's the step-by-step guide to using the feature on the Desktop:

- Open WhatsApp

- Open the chat box.

Click on the create polls option.

- Fill up the question and option.

- You can add a maximum of 12 options.

- Click on the send option.