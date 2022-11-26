Who is Jayanti Chauhan who refuses to take over Rs 7000-crore Bisleri? -- Read the full story

New Delhi: Bisleri is a famous packaged-water bottle brand in India. It’s become a synonyms as many local companies try to imitate the name of water bottle brand. Ramesh Chauhan is the man behind the popular brand, who is also credited for other prominent brands Thumbs Up, Gold Spot, and Limca. Recently, FMGC company Tata Consumer Products has shown interest to purchase the brand at Rs 7,000 crore. The deal hasn’t finalized yet.

Reports said Bisleri is expected to clock a profit of Rs 220 crore in the financial year 2023. The company registered a profit of Rs 95 crore in 2021 and Rs 100 crore in 2020. Chauhan informed that there is no to look after the company. His daughter has no interest in the Bisleri business. The current management will continue for two years before handling over the rein to the company. Chauhan told the media that he won’t keep a minority stake in the business. He will use the money for water harvesting, plastic recycling and charity.

Who is Ramesh Chauhan?

Ramesh, who was born in 1940, has been selling packaged water for more than 60 years. ThumbsUp, Gold Spot, Citra, Maza, and Limca are some of the brands he has created and marketed, and he has sold them to multinational corporations like Coca-Cola.

Who is Jayanti Chauhan?

The sole child of the businessman is Jayanti Chauhan. She completed a course in product development and graduated. She has also finished a course at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. She has also styled clothing. She has also studied photography and fashion styling in London. She is currently Bisleri's vice chairman.

She started working there when she was 24. She was crucial in the automation of the business as well. She is 37-years-old.