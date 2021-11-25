हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spotify

Spotify to take on TikTok, Instagram Reels with vertical feed of music videos

Spotify is testing a new feature in its mobile app that basically adds a vertical feed of music videos like TikTok that users can scroll through to find something they like.

Spotify to take on TikTok, Instagram Reels with vertical feed of music videos

New Delhi: Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature in its mobile app that basically adds a vertical feed of music videos like TikTok that users can scroll through to find something they like.

Several apps like Instagram and YouTube are replicating the TikTok style with a vertical short video feed.

The feature was spotted in the beta version of Spotify for iOS, which is available on TestFlight. A new icon in the tab bar of the app takes users to a new vertical video experience where they can swipe up or down to watch short video clips, reports 9To5Google.

As per the report, Spotify declined to provide further details about the vertical feed of music videos. However, the company confirmed in a statement that it has been exploring the idea of a vertical video feed.

The feature may be taking advantage of Spotify`s existing Canvas format.

Introduced broadly in 2019, Canvas allows artists to create videos that accompany their music on the Spotify app.

Spotify recently announced that it is collaborating with Netflix to launch a dedicated hub within the OTT platform.

The hub will serve as a one-stop-shop for all Netflix-related media, some of which is exclusive to Spotify. Also Read: Truecaller version 12 with new features for Android users launched

This hub can be accessed from the mobile as well as the web version of the service. Also Read: Do you own Dogecoin? Here’s Elon Musk's advice for cryptocurrency investors

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpotifyInstagram ReelstiktokYouTube Shorts
Next
Story

Truecaller version 12 with new features for Android users launched

Must Watch

PT31M33S

Picture of UP is changing under the leadership of CM Yogi, says PM Modi