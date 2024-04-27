Advertisement
Sundar Pichai Completes 20 Years Journey At Google: Says "A Lot Has Changed" Since First Day

Sundar Pichai currently serves as the CEO of Google and Alphabet’s Board of Directors.

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai shared his 20 years of journey in Google with a heartening note on Instagram. In his instagram post he shared a glimpse of his 2 decades of journey and noted significant changes since his first day in the tech giant. The post included a photo featuring balloons forming “20” alhaphetical number along with a lava lamp with the words "Congratulations on 20 years".

“April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products … my hair. What hasn’t changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky.” wrote Sundar Pichai. The post received over 136,700 likes with many users congratulating Mr. Pichai in the comments section. (Also Read: Will Your WhatsApp Stop Working? Meta Threatens To Stop Chat App Services In India Over Privacy Row)

Check out some of the comments on his post below:

One user commented, “You are still inspiring me sundar Sir.” (Also Read: Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Pro 5i Laptop In India With TUV Eyesafe Certification; Check Price, Specs)

Another user wrote, “Great achievements over the past 20 years. I wish you success”

“Happy Googleversary” commented the third user.

The fourth one wrote, “So proud of you.”

“Two decades of dedication, twenty years of triumphs, and a legacy of excellence.” said fifth user.

Sundar Pichai currently serves as the CEO of Google and Alphabet’s Board of Directors. He joined Google on April 26, 2004 as the head of product management and development. Throughout his tenure he has led the company towards numerous innovative products and services.

