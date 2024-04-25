Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Pro 5i Laptop In India With TUV Eyesafe Certification; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Lenovo, the renowned global technology giant, has launched the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i in India. The newly-launched laptop has received a TUV Eyesafe certification for low blue light emission. It also meets US military-grade manufacturing standards and will be offered in Artic Grey colour options. Notably, the laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Price And Availability:

The laptop has a starting price of Rs 1,09,990. Customers can purchase the laptop on Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo Exclusive stores, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline retail stores. Moreover, the buyers can also avail of a 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 10,000 for customised orders.

Get it ALL with IdeaPad Pro 5i - featuring integrated AI and top-notch features, it's your must-have device.



Get 24-hour delivery

— Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) April 23, 2024

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Specifications:

The laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor along with a dedicated NPU chip to deliver enhanced performance and AI features.

The laptop is equipped with an Intel Arc Graphics and comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It is loaded with an 84WHr battery and houses with Rapid Charge Express technology which claims to provide a 3-hour battery backup in just 15 minutes of charge time.

The IdeaPad Pro 5i laptop has also ‘Customise your PC’ option that allows users to tailor the laptop to better suit your preferences. The laptop has a sleek design and weighs about 1.46Kg.