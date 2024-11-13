Super-Duper BSNL Offer: Subscribers To Get Free Benefits, Fiber-Based LIVE TV

BSNL Live TV: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched India's first fibre-based intranet TV service, known as IFTV, available in select regions of the country. To cater to Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) subscribers, IFTV was introduced last month alongside the unveiling of BSNL’s new logo and six other new facilities for state-owned telecommunications.

IFTTV offers access to a variety of live channels. According to BSNL’s social media updates, the service includes over 500 live channels, while its official website mentions that over 300 channels are available for Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu customers only.

#BSNL redefines home entertainment with IFTV – India’s First Fiber-Based Intranet TV Service! Access 500+ live channels and premium Pay TV content with crystal-clear streaming over BSNL’s FTTH network. Enjoy uninterrupted entertainment that doesn’t count against your data limit!… pic.twitter.com/ScCKSmlNWV — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) November 11, 2024

Notably, IFTV utilizes BSNL’s FTTH network to deliver high-quality live TV and offers a pay-per-view option. Earlier, the service is available in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with plans for a broader rollout across the country.

Unlike many internet-based TV services, like JioTV Plus, which draw data from users' internet plans, BSNL’s IFTV operates separately from the internet data plan. This means that even if a user’s internet connection is interrupted, the streaming service will continue to function smoothly.

Moreover, BSNL recently introduced a national Wi-Fi roaming service, allowing customers to use BSNL hotspots nationwide and reduce data costs. BSNL FTTH users can access IFTV for free, regardless of their subscription plan.

Adding further, the company also confirms that it will provide support for popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, and ZEE5, along with gaming options. BSNL’s IFTV is currently designed to work on Android TVs only, allowing FTTH subscribers to enjoy live TV channels without requiring additional equipment, such as a dedicated set-top box.

Furthermore, customers can download the BSNL Live TV app from the Google Play Store and register for IFTV through the BSNL Selfcare app. Earlier this year, BSNL also launched an IPTV service over its fibre network, providing customers with an affordable, flexible TV viewing experience.