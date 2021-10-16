TCS introduces ‘Smart Hiring Program’ for fresh graduates: Check eligibility before applying

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the next leg of its ‘Smart Hiring Program’ in a bid to make fresh graduates employable. Fresh college graduates can apply for the course to learn the skills required at IT companies.

Top performers in the TCS Smart Hiring Program will get an opportunity to land a job at the tech giant via its TCS Ignite programme.

TCS ‘Smart Hiring Program’ deadlines

The last date for applying for the TCS ‘Smart Hiring Program’ is November 2. Candidates applying for the programme will have to appear for a test. The test could fall on a date starting from November 19.

TCS ‘Smart Hiring Program’ eligibility

Candidates from science backgrounds can apply for the course. However, only full-time graduates will be able to apply. Passouts of BCA, B.SC Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, and CS, among others, will be able to apply for the course.

However, candidates should be a pass out of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The required passing mark for the programme should be 50% or 5 CGPA or more throughout their academic career.

Meanwhile, TCS has also ramped up its hiring for the ongoing financial year. The company have recently hired 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of the ongoing financial year.

Moreover, the company plans to hire more than 35,000 more employees in the ongoing financial year to make up for the high attrition rates that the industry is currently faced with.