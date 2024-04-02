Advertisement
Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy at Rs 25,000 Price Segment?

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy at Rs 25,000 Price Segment? File Photo

New Delhi: What a fabulous start to 2024 for OnePlus fans! In the series of launches, OnePlus rolled out the successful OnePlus 12 series handset and the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier this year.

And now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is transforming its Nord series lineup by adding its latest mid-range phone - the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 was launched about 9 months ago.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G versus OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G! These top-notch smartphones offer advanced features and stylish designs for a fantastic user experience. With improved cameras, faster processors, and stunning displays, deciding between these two devices is a fun challenge for tech fans. Explore the comparison to find out which one is your perfect match!

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price And Colours:

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 26,999. The smartphone comes in Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Price And Colours:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 27,999. The smartphone comes in Grey Shimmer and Aqua Surge colour options. (Also Read: ‘Don’t Be A Fanboy’: boAt Takes On Apple In Its New Ad Campaign; Here's How Netizens React)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate and innovative PWM dimming technology.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Battery Health Engine tech for long-term battery durability.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 uses AI to learn your usage pattern and regulate the charging speed. (Also Read: Google Podcast App To Shut Down From April 2; Here's How To Transfer Your Subscription To YouTube Music)

In the camera setup, it features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for quality selfies. For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 782G chipset, delivering enhanced performance compared to its predecessor, the 778G+.

Users can enjoy seamless multitasking with up to 12GB of RAM and store their favourite apps, games, and media with up to 256GB of lightning-fast UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It runs on the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. The handset packs a substantial 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, ensuring a full day's worth of power in just 15 minutes of charging time.

On the photography front, the smartphone features a versatile triple-camera setup on the back, led by a high-resolution 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and steady shots.

Adding further, it includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. With support for features like 4K video recording, ultra-steady video, and video portrait mode, users can unleash their creativity and capture moments in exceptional clarity and details.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.

