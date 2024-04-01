New Delhi: Google is officially shutting down yet another service in the United States. The Google Podcasts app, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, will be discontinued on April 2.

Users are being notified via email about the option to export their subscriptions. Those with podcast subscriptions will need to transition to YouTube Music. The Google Podcasts app is still on the App Store and Play Store, and current users can switch to the new app before April 2nd. But, they won't access content after that.

Google has been alerting users about the app's closure through in-app notifications. Now, they're showing warnings on the app's start page, encouraging users to move their data to YouTube Music or another podcast service.

How to transfer your subscriptions to YouTube Music?

Step 1: Open the Google Podcasts app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Click on the Home tab to access your podcast subscriptions.

Step 3: Look for the Google notification regarding the shutting down of the Podcasts app

Step 4: Click on the notification to open the Export Subscriptions option.

Step 5: Under Export Subscriptions, select 'Export to YouTube Music.'

Step 6: You will be redirected to the YouTube Music app.

Step 7: Choose a Gmail account to link with YouTube Music.

Step 8: Your podcast subscriptions will be added to YouTube Music, which may take a few minutes to complete.