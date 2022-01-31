Tecno Spark 8C with Android 11’s Go Edition launched: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark 8C smartphone, the latest model in Tecno’s Spark 8 series. The smartphone has been launched in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Tecno Spark 8C Price

Tecno Spark 8C is expected to be launched in India in an affordable price range, probably below Rs 10,000. The smartphone is currently launched in a few markets.

Tecno Spark 8C features

Tecno Spark 8C offers connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB port, among others. The smartphone houses 64GB of onboard storage, and is packed with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor is present at the back.

Tecno Spark 8C specs

Tecno Spark 8C comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As of now, the company hasn’t listed the complete details about the smartphone’s processor. However, reports suggest that the smartphone could be powered by the octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

Tecno Spark 8C comes with 90Hz and runs on Android 11 (Go edition). The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery. Also Read: HP launches 11-inch tablet with rotating camera: Price, features, specs

Tecno Spark 8C Camera

The smartphone also packs NFC support and AI-based camera effects. Speaking of the camera, the device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 13-MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens and a dual-LED flash. In the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with a selfie flash. Also Read: AGS Transact Technologies Listing: Shares list on flat note on exchange

