Telegram Introduces New Business Features To Enhance Communication With Customers

New Delhi: Telegram, an encrypted messaging app has introduced a new feature which aims to improve communication between companies and their customers. The Telegram Business features are currently accessible to all Premium users at no cost.

Users now have the option to turn their personal Telegram accounts into business accounts. This allows them to include details like their location and opening hours. Moreover, they can organize chats using color labels and utilize features such as automatic greeting and away messages, as well as shortcuts for quick replies, announced the company.

Here are the latest features introduced by Telegram to enhance the business experience:

Greeting messages:

Businesses can now create personalized greeting messages that are automatically sent to users when they initiate contact for the first time. These messages can include text formatting, media, and file sharing, allowing for comprehensive communication. (Also Read: Google Engineer Secures Job At Google After 8 Interview Rounds; Shares Expertise On Big Tech Interviews)

Quick Replies:

The 'quick replies' feature enables businesses to send preset responses with just a simple command. This convenient feature allows users to efficiently communicate with customers by sending multiple messages in any chat. (Also Read: How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat Backup From Android To iPhone? Here's Step-By-Step Guide)

Location and Business Hours:

Telegram now offers businesses the option to convert their profiles into detailed business pages, including essential information like location and operating hours. This enhancement aims to improve visibility and accessibility, streamlining interactions with customers.

Away Messages:

Telegram Business users can set up 'away messages' to provide timely responses even when they're unavailable due to closure or vacation. This feature not only acknowledges messages but also offers relevant information, enhancing the professional image of the business. (With Inputs From IANS)