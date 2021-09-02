Telegram version 8.0 update: Now, users can live stream with unlimited viewers

New Delhi: Encrypted messaging app Telegram has introduced live streams with unlimited viewers to groups and channels with its version 8.0 update. The update has enabled options to remove captions from media and hide sender names when forwarding, easy switch to unread channel without going back to chat list, and an improved sticker panel along with new animated emoji.

"The live stream feature supports unlimited viewers along with allowing them to raise hand and join broadcast. The Group Video Calls feature that was added in earlier updates, is already a powerful tool for live broadcasts and now gets even better with the support for unlimited viewers," the company said in a statement.

Users can preview and edit how the message will look along with several customisation options. Users can hide the sender`s name or hide captions on media messages, deselect messages that they don`t want to send, and even change the recipient if they tapped the wrong chat.

Users now also have the flexibility of scrolling through the channels followed without getting back to the chat list. If the chat list has been organised with folders or archived chats, the app will follow the structure set up by users: channels in the current folder, then within each folder, then those left in all chats and the archive.

The app now shows trending stickers above `Recently Used` in the sticker panel. Users can save a pack for future and the app now has larger previews for sticker suggestions.

Telegram recently expanded its group video calling feature that now allows up to 1,000 people to join a group video call.

The company said that its group video call allows up to 30 users to broadcast video from both their camera and screen -- and now 1,000 people can watch anything from online lectures to live rap battles.