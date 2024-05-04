Advertisement
ELON MUSK

Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's X Cracks Down On Deepfakes With Improved Image Matching Update

Shallowfakes are photos, videos and voice clips generated without the help of artificial intelligence (AI), and use widely available editing and software tools.

|Last Updated: May 04, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's X Cracks Down On Deepfakes With Improved Image Matching Update Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, said that a new update on "improved image matching" will defeat deepfakes as well as shallowfakes on social media platform X. The new update will show notes on 30 per cent more posts that contain “similar or identical images.”

“We just rolled out the update and will be monitoring for any erroneous image matches,” X said in a post. Musk added that this move “should make a big difference in defeating deepfakes (and shallowfakes).”

Shallowfakes are photos, videos and voice clips generated without the help of artificial intelligence (AI), and use widely available editing and software tools. X notes on images automatically show on posts that contain a matching image. (Also Read: Indian Techie Laid Off By Tesla Now Earns Rs 4 Crore At Meta; Shares Resume Tips)

“It's common for these notes to match on dozens, hundreds and sometimes thousands of posts. Now, you can see how many posts an image note is matching on, right in note details,” according to the company.

In the global election season, experts have warned about the spread of fake news and deepfakes that aim to interfere with polls. The independent Oversight Board which has 22 global human rights and freedom of expression experts from across the globe, has called for urgent action to tackle deepfakes threatening global elections.

