Indian Techie Laid Off By Tesla Now Earns Rs 4 Crore At Meta; Shares Resume Tips

New Delhi: Hemant Pandey, an Indian software engineer joined Tesla in 2018 after completing his internship at Amazon during his graduate studies in Delhi. He then started working for Tesla in the same year and found the salary to be “top-notch”. However, Tesla laid him off seven months later while his parents came to visit him in California, as reported by Business insider.

He expressed, “It was my first job and getting laid off meant having to build rapport all over again in just six months. I needed to prove myself again." Hemant now works as a senior software engineer at Meta with a salary of Rs 4 crore per annum. He has also received job offers from LinkedIn and Tiktok. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

In an interview, he mentioned that he has applied to Meta in 2021 after hearing about the company’s “crazy” salary packages. He also said that his GPA during the college years was not very “impressive”. (Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: From iPhone 13 To Apple AirPods Pro; Check Discounted Rates)

He shared some advice for younger professionals:

1.) Pandey prefers to keep work experience summaries on his resume brief and somewhat ambiguous. He said "if people ask me what I did at Salesforce, I can help them know more by explaining rather than writing a paragraph."

2.) Pandey shares his experience of having low GPAs during his master's program to connect with recruiters during interviews. "I generally share how I bombed my first semester and was intimidated,"

3.) Pandey points out that as software engineers advance to senior positions their focus shifts from coding to leading teams and delivering projects. "But if I still interview for a startup, they don't really care about how I'm leading or shipping products," he told the publication."