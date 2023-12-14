Rockstar Games teased a preview of Grand Theft Auto's upcoming generation last week. The game's inventiveness isn't the main focus, despite the trailer's stunning graphics and technological innovations. Unexpectedly, the 'Bikini Girl' from Grand Theft Auto 6 is the talk of the town. She has become the most fascinating aspect of the teaser, drawing spectators in with her allure.

"Exploring the Mysteries: Could Bikini Girl Be the Mysterious Lucia?

Social circles have been engulfed in a heated debate ever since the trailer debuted: Could Bikini Girl be the elusive new protagonist, Lucia?

In the brief clip, Bikini Girl steals the show as she twirls around in high-end swimwear, shows off her opulent, lively hair, and puts her palm on her hips with confidence.

She definitely looks a lot like Lucia, the recently revealed main character of the game. Nonetheless, doubts are present among many ardent franchise fans.

Out of the entire minute and a half trailer, the reveal of Bikini Girl has been seen the most times on YouTube.

Not the wide vistas of the city, the peeks into the lives of the main characters, or the densely packed "little detail" scenes that have people rewatching—it's Bikini Girl that makes everyone want to watch it again and over."