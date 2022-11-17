topStoriesenglish
NordPass's list of popular and common passwords in India underlines the glaring unawareness and incautiousness among Indians regarding cyber threats and frauds. It’s highly recommended to use complex passwords to keep your accounts safe from potential fraudsters and hackers.

  • NordPass releases the list of common and popular passwords in India.
  • 'bigbasket' is a popular and common password in India.
  • 'shopping' password is quite popular among India women.

THESE are India's top 10 common and popular passwords; 'bigbasket' is one such - Details Inside

New Delhi: Password plays a very important role keeping away unwanted people to access your accounts in the digital world. However, people tend to forget their passwords or don’t remember them at the important time. Hence, they keep some simple passwords so they don’t forget them.

However, you should know that they are unsafe and vulnerable. Hackers can utilise the easy passwords for their personal gain. It’s highly recommended to use complex passwords to keep your accounts safe from potential fraudsters and scammers.

NordPass has released the annual list in which it mentioned the most common and popular passwords for the year 2022. These are most common and easy to hack passwords that are dangerous to use for the protection of your accounts.

The list mentions India’s top most popular passwords that have been widely used. Ironically, ‘password’ is the most common and popular password used in India in 2022. The report states that it can be hacked in less than one second. The list keeps ‘123456’ and 12345678’ in the second and third positions. Interestingly, these are quite popular among high executives as among in common people.

Here’s the list of 10 most popular passwords in India:

  1. Password
  2. 1234456
  3. 123456778
  4. Bigbasket
  5. 1234456789
  6. pass@123
  7. 1234567890
  8. Anmol123
  9. Abcd1234
  10. Googledummy

Some unsual passwords such as ‘bigbasket’ are also very usual among users.

One interest fact is ‘shopping’ is the one of the most common passwords among Indian women in 2022. While ‘Airtel@123’ is popular among Indian male.

