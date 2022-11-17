THESE are India's top 10 common and popular passwords; 'bigbasket' is one such - Details Inside

New Delhi: Password plays a very important role keeping away unwanted people to access your accounts in the digital world. However, people tend to forget their passwords or don’t remember them at the important time. Hence, they keep some simple passwords so they don’t forget them.

However, you should know that they are unsafe and vulnerable. Hackers can utilise the easy passwords for their personal gain. It’s highly recommended to use complex passwords to keep your accounts safe from potential fraudsters and scammers.

NordPass has released the annual list in which it mentioned the most common and popular passwords for the year 2022. These are most common and easy to hack passwords that are dangerous to use for the protection of your accounts.

The list mentions India’s top most popular passwords that have been widely used. Ironically, ‘password’ is the most common and popular password used in India in 2022. The report states that it can be hacked in less than one second. The list keeps ‘123456’ and 12345678’ in the second and third positions. Interestingly, these are quite popular among high executives as among in common people.

Here’s the list of 10 most popular passwords in India:

Password 1234456 123456778 Bigbasket 1234456789 pass@123 1234567890 Anmol123 Abcd1234 Googledummy

Some unsual passwords such as ‘bigbasket’ are also very usual among users.

One interest fact is ‘shopping’ is the one of the most common passwords among Indian women in 2022. While ‘Airtel@123’ is popular among Indian male.