THIS Apple Watch feature saves a man's life, here's how

New Delhi: The ECG function has proven to be more than just an Apple Watch app. This 34-year-old Haryana resident can speak to that when an abnormal cardiac rhythm (Afib) signal on his device prompted him to go to the hospital, ultimately saving his life.

Nitesh Chopra felt pain in his chest on March 12. When he was monitoring his ECG on his Apple Watch, the device alerted him.

Chopra and his wife Neha then hurried to the hospital, where a doctor's monitored reading corroborated the Apple Watch's reading.

The same day, doctors took over and performed an emergency angiography, which revealed that Chopra's primary coronary artery was entirely clogged, potentially leading to cardiac arrest.

The 34-year-old was immediately operated on, which saved his life.

"We dismissed the readings because we thought a young man in his early 30s couldn't have such arrhythmia." However, our most recent reading on Saturday, March 12, was consistent with earlier signals, leading us to feel that something was wrong with my heart health and that we needed to rush to the hospital," Nitesh explained.

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Neha stated, "we only arrived at the hospital because of the technology given by you, and my husband is now good and healthy." I wish you all the love and happiness in the world, and I thank you for giving my husband life."

Tim responded to Neha's letter by saying, "I'm very delighted you got medical attention and received the care you required." Thank you for telling us your storey. Have a good day. Best wishes, Tim"

Here's how to use the ECG app on Apple Watch

The ECG app for Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, or Series 7 can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor and then check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a type of abnormal rhythm.

The ECG app captures an electrocardiogram, which is a representation of the electrical pulses that cause your heart to beat. The ECG app uses these pulses to calculate your heart rate and determine whether your upper and lower chambers are in rhythm. If they are out of rhythm, they may have AFib.

