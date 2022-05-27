New Delhi: The validity of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) annual recharge pack has been extended. The Rs 2,399 annual prepaid recharge pack, which previously had a 365-day validity period, has now been extended by 60 days.

The deal will be available till June 29, 2022. Customers who have already recharged for this bundle since April 1 are also eligible for this validity extension.

The BSNL recharge pack, which previously provided 365 days of validity for a Rs 2,399 recharge, now delivers 425 days of validity. It also comes with 100 SMS each day and unlimited calling. 2GB data per day is included in the Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge pack.

As recharge packs get more expensive, this extension of validity becomes increasingly important. To fund the rollout of 5G and maintain financial stability, all telecom companies have increased recharge costs.