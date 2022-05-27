हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSNL

THIS BSNL prepaid plan offers 60 days additional validity: Check benefits and more

The BSNL recharge pack, which previously provided 365 days of validity for a Rs 2,399 recharge, now delivers 425 days of validity.

THIS BSNL prepaid plan offers 60 days additional validity: Check benefits and more

New Delhi: The validity of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) annual recharge pack has been extended. The Rs 2,399 annual prepaid recharge pack, which previously had a 365-day validity period, has now been extended by 60 days. 

The deal will be available till June 29, 2022. Customers who have already recharged for this bundle since April 1 are also eligible for this validity extension.

The BSNL recharge pack, which previously provided 365 days of validity for a Rs 2,399 recharge, now delivers 425 days of validity. It also comes with 100 SMS each day and unlimited calling. 2GB data per day is included in the Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge pack.

As recharge packs get more expensive, this extension of validity becomes increasingly important. To fund the rollout of 5G and maintain financial stability, all telecom companies have increased recharge costs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSNLBSNL prepaid packsBSNL plansBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Next
Story

FRAUD ALERT! THIS WhatsApp scam allows hackers to hijack your account via a phone call

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Badhir News: Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case