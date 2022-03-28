THIS Instagram feature may allow users to respond to stories with voice notes

New Delhi: Instagram users have a variety of options for responding to stories. Quick replies, GIFs, and text messages are among the items on the list, which are all shared as direct messages, or DMs. The company is now rumoured to be working on a new means of responding to ephemeral movies and photographs. Instagram is working on a feature that would allow users to respond to Stories via voice messages, according to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering programmes to identify new features.

The developer released a snapshot of the future functionality, which reveals that the option to send a voice note while responding to a Story would display in the message bar right next to the GIF option. Long clicking the mic icon should allow users to record a voice note in response to an Instagram Story.

It's worth mentioning that not every feature that the company develops behind the scenes is released to the public. So it'll be interesting to see if the firm makes the ability to respond to Stories available to all of its customers in the main app.

The news about the functionality comes just a few months after the developer revealed that Meta was working on a feature that would allow users to arrange their posts in whatever order they wanted. Paluzzi has previously stated, "Instagram is working on the ability to customize the profile grid, allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you desire."

Instagram, on the other hand, has recently added a lot of new features to its platform. For starters, the firm reintroduced chronological feed to its platform in the form of the Following feed, which displays posts from all of the people they follow, and the Favourites feed, which displays the most recent posts from accounts they select. In addition, Meta has launched a tool that allows users to add captions to their videos with the click of a button.

