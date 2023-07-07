This iPhone 14 Pro Max Is Available At Whopping Price Of Rs 5 Crore - Check Why It Is So Costly

New Delhi: With a price tag of Rs. 1,27,999 in India, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's most costly device to date. However, the Caviar-customized Diamond Snowflake version of this iPhone sells for an astounding $616,000 (about Rs 5 crore). This is more expensive than the Lamborghini Huracan Evo supercar, which costs Rs 3.7 crore right now in India.

There are just three of these unique devices, which were created in conjunction with the British jewellery company Graff for the Snowflake edition. The large pendant attached to the backplate of the Diamond Snowflake iPhone 14 Pro Max model makes it special.

This pendant is made of white gold and platinum, and it features a variety of round and marquise-cut diamonds. This pendant alone costs $75,000, or almost Rs 62 lakh. Additionally, it has a 570-diamond arrangement set in an innovative design on an 18k white gold backplate.



The model's high price is, of course, due to the diamond-studded covering on the phone's back. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been reduced from when it was first introduced in India when it cost Rs 1,39,900.

However, the Rs 1,27,999 price tag is still quite high. The Diamond Snowflake variant is available for purchase on Caviar's official website. Additionally, the business offers a one-year warranty on the item, and the delivery is handled through a "mailing service that many corporations use to send packages and correspondence overseas."