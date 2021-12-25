THIS iPhone feature will keep your data safe, here’s how

New Delhi: There are always chances that your data will be leaked, no matter how secure your iPhone is. Your data is at risk if you lose your iPhone, it is stolen, or a hacker attempts to break into it. Simple passwords like 123456 or 111111 that you choose (hopefully, you haven't used such passwords) are the quickest way for a crook to access your phone data.

Isn't this terrifying? This should be done as soon as possible if you are concerned about the security of your iPhone. Scott Polderman, a TikTok tech guru, provided his fans information on an important iPhone feature that can keep your data protected if someone tries to break into your iPhone. This is the purpose of this feature.

iPhone safety feature

You can enable this feature, known as the Erase Data function, which allows your iPhone to remove data from your device if the maximum number of password attempts is reached. When you enable the Erase Data function in the settings, your iPhone will delete all of your data after 10 failed password tries. 'Everything' refers to all of your iPhone data, including contacts, messages, images, and more.

You're probably wondering if losing your iPhone also means losing your data. Don't be concerned! You will still be able to access your data even if it will be erased from your device. How? You must be neglecting your iCloud account! Your data is safe as long as you back it up on iCloud on a regular basis.

This simply means that if a fraudster or hacker tries to gain access to your iPhone, it will be immediately banned after 10 failed password attempts, and all data will be deleted from your device, leaving the thief with no access to your messages, contacts, photos, or other personal information. Your data, on the other hand, will remain safe and secure in your iCloud, and you will be able to restore it in your new iPhone using the same iCloud.

How to enable Erase Data function?

Step 1: You'll need to navigate to your device's 'Settings'.

Step 2: Enter your password after searching for Face ID & Passcode.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the page and toggle the Erase Data toggle bar to the On position.

