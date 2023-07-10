topStoriesenglish2633313
Threads To Feature Auto-Delete Posts Option

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:43 AM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, will now feature an option to auto-delete posts after a few months of posting them.

In response to a feature request related to automatically delete posts after 90 days, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Monday said" "I was thinking 30 but make it a user choice, but maybe 90 if better..."

Threads has crossed 90 million user sign-ups just within a few days after its launch.

Meanwhile, Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday mocked Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and said, "Zuck is a cuck".

"I propose a literal d*** measuring contest," he tweeted.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "Ok I had to check like 10 times this was actually Elon and not a parody account lol", another commented, "'Zuck' is only 1 letter away from 'Cuck'."

Last week, Musk said "competition is fine, cheating is not."

"Zuck my *tongue emoji*,” he had tweeted last month.

Back in 2017, Musk had hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO's understanding of artificial intelligence is "limited".

