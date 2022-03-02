TikTok allows 10-minute long videos, hopes better engagement

New Delhi: Some TikTok users recently received a notification that they`d be able to upload videos up to 10 minutes long. In a statement to The Verge, TikTok confirmed the update is taking place globally.

TikTok initially extended its 1-minute limit to 3 minutes last July. By extending the time allowed per video on TikTok, the brand hopes to see even more engagement from its users - which in turn may result in higher ad revenues.

A select amount of users were already able to upload five-minute videos to the platform, but with TikTok’s latest update, everyone will be able to post longer videos. While this change may attract more users and increase overall engagement, it remains to be seen whether longer videos will work well with TikTok`s `For You` algorithm.

Speaking to The Verge, Social Media Consultant and Industry Analyst Matt Navarra said that longer format video is generally easier to monetise and keeps users engaged for longer.

Navarra explained that TikTok needs to figure out how it should fit longer videos onto its platform.Navarra said, "They could do with a dedicated home for longer-form content as (it) doesn`t sit so well in the vertical feed with shorter stuff people are used to whizzing through at speed."

