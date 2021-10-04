TikTok, PUBG Mobile becomes the most downloaded apps despite facing ban, reveals report

TikTok by ByteDance and PUBG Mobile by Krafton were the best-performing apps in terms of revenue and downloads. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok and PUBG Mobile were the highest-earning apps in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store in the third quarter of 2021. While TikTok became the highest-grossing app in the world, PUBG Mobile remained the highest-grossing mobile game. The report further revealed both apps had the most downloads in their respective categories.

According to the report, consumer spending on TikTok increased by 41 percent year on year (YoY). TikTok's revenues are calculated after including Douyin on iOS, the app's China-only version. Consumer spending on PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, increased by 11% year on year. Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: MacBook Air M1 sold at Rs 82,990, check out other deals on laptops

According to the most recent report, consumer spending on in-app purchases, premium apps, and subscriptions increased by 15.1 percent year on year to $33.6 billion (roughly Rs 2.49 lakh crores) across both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. According to the report, Google Play contributed to this growth by increasing consumer spending by 18.6 percent to $12.1 billion (roughly Rs 89,800 crores).

According to the SensorTower report, TikTok was the highest-earning app overall in Q3 2021. In terms of revenue, this was followed by a Manga reader Piccoma, which saw a 130 percent year-on-year increase, and YouTube, which saw consumer spending rise 17 percent year on year. Google One and Disney+ rounded out the top five highest-earning apps, respectively. TikTok also surpassed 3 billion downloads worldwide, making it the first non-Facebook app to do so. Also Read: Upcoming Apple iPhone 14 will offer 2 TB storage, claims report

In terms of consumer spending, PUBG Mobile, including the Chinese version "Game for Peace," took the top spot in the gaming category. Consumer spending on PUBG Mobile increased by 11% year on year. This was followed by Genshin Impact, Niantic's Pokemon Go, and Roblox Corp.'s Roblox.

According to the report, first-time instals of mobile games were down 3.5 percent compared to last year, falling to 13.6 billion instals across both stores from 14.1 billion in Q3 2020.

