New Delhi: You might be astounded by how much free storage space you have when you get a new phone. However, there may come a time when you receive a pop-up alert stating that your supply is almost empty. You might not be able to fit in one more app or photo after that.

What can you therefore do about it? Many individuals shudder at the thought of erasing even a backup image of their children, dogs, or other cherished family members.

But there are ways to free up space on an iPhone or Android phone without giving up your preferred digital items.

Back-Up Your Media Files To Cloud Storage

Back up your media files to a cloud storage service and delete the ones you don't want locally on your phone if you don't have the time or patience to sort through old pictures and videos or if you want to save all of your media files.

Back-Up Your Media Files To Google Photos

Consider Google Photos (for iOS and Android), which can be used to automatically backup photographs and videos via WiFi, for users of Android and iPhone devices. Make sure you choose Original as the image quality if you want to save photos in their entirety.

Back-Up Your Phone Locally

Back up your information to your computer to avoid cloud storage fees and restrictions. The drawback is that you can only accomplish this if you can connect to your computer wirelessly or over a cable connection.

Delete Photos And Other Large Files

Seeing pictures and videos on your messaging app is wonderful, but you don't always need to preserve them. These outdated files are simple to locate and remove.