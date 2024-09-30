Tired Of Spam Emails In Gmail? Here’s How To Unsubscribe—Step-by-Step Guide Here

New Delhi: Sorting through your inbox can be a hassle, especially when it’s filled with unwanted messages that might also pose security risks. You may find yourself bombarded by emails that are sent in bulk to promote various products or services. These spam messages often slip past filters and land right in your primary inbox. It creates unnecessary clutter and makes it harder to spot the important emails.

Scams take things a step further as they involve attackers using deceitful emails to trick users into revealing personal information. This includes clicking on dangerous links or downloading malware. For instance, phishing scams often imitate legitimate emails from trusted organisations to lure users into sharing sensitive data. Google has introduced an “Unsubscribe” button to help users defend against these scams which makes it easy for users to opt out of unwanted emails quickly.

How to Use the Unsubscribe Button: A Step-by-Step Guide

On the Web:

- Open Gmail: Log into your Gmail account and go to your inbox.

- Find the Email: Locate the email you want to unsubscribe from.

- Click Unsubscribe: At the top of the message, click the "Unsubscribe" button.

- Confirm Unsubscription: A confirmation box will pop up; click "Unsubscribe" again to finish the process.

On Your Phone:

- Open the Gmail App: Launch the Gmail app on your mobile device.

- Locate the Email: Browse your inbox to find the marketing or promotional email you wish to unsubscribe from.

Open the Email: Tap to open the email.

- Access the Menu: Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the screen.

- Select Unsubscribe: From the menu, choose "Unsubscribe."

- Confirm Your Choice: Confirm your decision to stop receiving emails from that sender.