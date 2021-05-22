Today (May 22) is the 11th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day, here’s what crypto investors are celebrating

The craze for cryptocurrencies, especially among Gen Z and millennial investors, is at an all-time high. But in 2010, who knew that prices of coins like Bitcoin will one day touch the skies. Such is the tale of a Florida man Laszlo Hanyecz, whose misfortune gave birth to the concept of Bitcoin Pizza Day.

On May 22, 2010, Hanyecz agreed to pay 10,000 Bitcoins for two pizzas ordered from Papa John's pizzas, reportedly becoming the first person to use the coin for a commercial transaction. He paid around $41 for the two pizzas, roughly valuing a Bitcoin at just $0.004.

Little did he had thought that just none months the cost of 10,000 Bitcoins will be equivalent to $10,000 or that five years down the memory lane in 2015, the sum would be valued at nearly $2.4 million.

Today is the 11th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day, and the value of 10,000 Bitcoins would have been $648,950,00 if we consider the all-time high of the digital coin.

“I'll pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas.. like maybe 2 large ones so I have some leftover for the next day. I like having leftover pizza to nibble on later … If you're interested please let me know and we can work out a deal,” Hanyecz had written on a forum, according to the Bitcoin magazine.

If you think that Bitcoin Pizza Day is the only day that crypto investors celebrate then you may be wrong. Crypto investors and miners have been marking occasions every now and then.

For instance, April 11 is now noted as ‘Satoshi Disappear Day’ because on the day in 20211, Satoshi Nakamoto, who is said to be the creator of Bitcoin, stepped down from his role as project lead.