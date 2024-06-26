Top Mobile Phone Under Rs 20000, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G, Display, Camera, Battery, Colour

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G: In the competitive under Rs 20k price segment, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G and iQOO Z9 emerge as top choices for budget-conscious people looking for high performance without spending too much.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is known for its stylish design, good 5G connectivity, and smooth performance, making it a good pick for daily use. The iQOO Z9, on the other hand, has strong hardware, excellent gaming abilities, and a versatile camera.

Adding further, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G handset runs Android 14 out of the box, with OxygenOS 14 on top. It is offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch 14 custom skin out of the box.

The handset is crowned as the fastest smartphone in its segment with an impressive AnTuTu score of 734924 and also comes with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. This comparison will look at their display, processor, camera features, and battery life to help you decide which of these affordable smartphones gives the best value for your money.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G: Colour Options:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange colour options. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 is offered in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G Price:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999 for the the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 22,999. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM+128 GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G Display:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G handset features a 6.67-inch 1080p resolution display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9 5G comes with a 6.67-inch big display with a 120 HZ refresh rate and offers 1800 nits of Brightness.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G Battery:

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone is loaded with a 5500mAh battery and it supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G Camera:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G handset comes with a dual rear camera setup of 50MP with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, LED flash and a 2MP bokeh camera. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G Processor:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 7200 processor, setting new benchmarks in speed and efficiency.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.