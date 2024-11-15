Advertisement
TELECOM REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF INDIA

TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Regulatory Framework For Ground­ Based Broadcasters

The last date for receiving written comments from the stakeholders was fixed as 15th November, 2024 and counter comments, if any, by 29th November, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had issued Consultation Paper on 'Regulatory framework for Ground­ based Broadcasters' on 18th October, 2024 for comments/counter-comments of stakeholders.

The stakeholders have sought extension of time for sending their comments on consultation paper on 'Regulatory framework for Ground-based Broadcasters'. 

"In view of this, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments up to 22nd November, 2024. Counter comments, if any, may also be submitted by 6th December, 2024. No further requests for extension would be considered," TRAI said.

