Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818960https://zeenews.india.com/technology/trai-extends-deadline-for-consultation-on-tc-of-network-authorisations-2818960.html
NewsTechnology
TRAI

TRAI Extends Deadline For Consultation On T&C Of Network Authorisations

The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as 12.11.2024 and for counter-comments as 19.11.2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TRAI Extends Deadline For Consultation On T&C Of Network Authorisations

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the the last date to receive comments/ counter-comments on the TRAI's Consultation Paper on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

"TRAI released a Consultation Paper on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 on 22.10.2024. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as 12.11.2024 and for counter-comments as 19.11.2024," said an official release.

Keeping in view the requests of some of the stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last dates for submission of written comments and counter-comments up to 19.11.2024 and 26.11.2024 respectively, TRAI added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK