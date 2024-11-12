TRAI Extends Deadline For Consultation On T&C Of Network Authorisations

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the the last date to receive comments/ counter-comments on the TRAI's Consultation Paper on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

"TRAI released a Consultation Paper on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 on 22.10.2024. The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper from stakeholders was fixed as 12.11.2024 and for counter-comments as 19.11.2024," said an official release.

Keeping in view the requests of some of the stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last dates for submission of written comments and counter-comments up to 19.11.2024 and 26.11.2024 respectively, TRAI added.