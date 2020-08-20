TRAI issues consultation paper on roadmap to promote broadband connectivity and enhanced broadband speed

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday issued the Consultation Paper on "Roadmap to Promote Broadband Connectivity and Enhanced Broadband speed".

“Increasing reliable and high-speed broadband connectivity in the country has been in focus of the Government and the Authority since 2004. Number of policy and regulatory initiatives has been taken in the past to reach the present state. Constant developments happening in the field of ICTs are putting continuous pressure on the Government, the Authority, and the TSPs to further improve the penetration and performance of broadband networks. Efforts are continuing to meet the ever-growing demand and expectations of consumers. Many strategies have been identified in the NDCP-2018 to improve the penetration and performance of broadband networks. Such strategies need to be converted into actionable points,” an official statement said.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has requested the Authority to furnish its recommendations as on few points that include –Different speeds for different categories i.e. fixed vs Mobile with upload/download speeds defined; how different categories of broadband speeds such as basic broedbend, high broadband & Ultra-High Broadband etc. can be defined as in Europe; and the roadmap to enhance Broadband speed to achieve the NDCP-2018 objective of 50 Mbps.

DoT, through two other separate references has sought the recommendations of the Authority for implementing NDCP-2018 strategies ''By encouraging innovative approaches to infrastructure creation and access including through resale and Virtual Network Operators (VNO/' and "Promoting broadband connectivity through innovative and alternative technologies'; respectively. Both strategies are part of the rrussron "Connect India: Creating a Robust Digital Communication Intrestructure".

Through the present Consultation Paper, TRAI intends to seek the inputs of stakeholders on defining fixed and mobile broadband; innovative approaches for infrastructure creation; promoting broadband connectivity; and measures to be taken for enhancing broadband speed.

The Consultation paper has been placed on TRAI's website. Written Comments on the Consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by September 21, 2020 and counter-comments by October 5, 2020.