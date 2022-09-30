'Treat me like an engineer': Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal responds to Elon Musk's 'don't think I should be a boss' remark

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Tesla CEO Parag Agrawal bonded on over-engineering and solving technical design problems, showed a text exchange between the two tech leaders. During their conversation, Musk said that he doesn't want to be the boss of anyone to which Agrawal replied that the Tesla CEO should treat him like an engineer and not as the CEO of Twitter.

The conversation dates back to April this year, as per a TechCrunch report.

"Frankly, I hate doing mgmt stuff. I kinda don't think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems," Musk told Agrawal. To this, Agrawal replied, "Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO."

At one point during the conversation, Musk told Agrawal, “I love our conversations!”

Musk also said that he has a lot of ideas and he just wants Twitter to be an amazing platform.

"I would like to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase. This will help me calibrate the dumbness of my suggestions," he wrote to Agrawal.

"I used to be CTO and have been in our codebase for a long time. So I can answer many, many of your questions," Agrawal replied.

Agrawal told the Tesla CEO that even if Musk tweets 'is Twitter dying?', it won't help make Twitter better in the current context.

"Next time we speak, I'd like to provide you with a perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it is hurting our ability to do work. I would like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don't get distracted, but we aren't there right now," Agrawal told Musk.

The leaked chats have surfaced at a time when Twitter and Elon Musk are all set to commence their fierce legal battle in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US on October 17.

The trial will decide whether Musk will be forced to complete his agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.