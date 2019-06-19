Truecaller gets free Internet voice call feature

Bengaluru: To facilitate high quality Internet calls, communication app Truecaller on Tuesday launched a new feature called "Truecaller Voice" for its 140 million daily active users globally, the company said in a statement.

The in-app voice over Internet protocol (VoIP)-based feature would let users make free, high quality, low latency and quick to connect audio calls through Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity.

"We are looking forward to effectively provide an end-to-end communication experience, where users can call, text, chat, filter messages, block spam and even make digital payments, all in one app," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President, Product, Truecaller.

The company had quietly started rolling out this feature to Android users from earlier this month.

"We are also planning to expand this feature to iOS in a few weeks," Jhunjhunwala added.

In February, the app crossed 100 million daily users mark in India, from where the company attracts over 60 per cent of its global user base.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam.