Truecaller Partners With Microsoft: Users Can Now Generate Digital Voice Replicas

New Delhi: The popular caller identification app, Truecaller has introduced a collaboration with Microsoft. They’re using Microsoft’s new 'Personal Voice' tech from Azure AI Speech. This feature lets users create a digital version of their own voice.

Since its launch in 2022 Truecaller's AI Assistant has been equipped with various AI technologies. It can handle tasks like answering calls, screening them, taking messages, responding for you, and even recording calls for your review later on. (Also Read: India Exports Over 45,000 Tonnes Of Onions After Ban Lifted)

"The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls," Raphael Mimoun, Product Director and General Manager, Truecaller Israel, said in a statement. (Also Read: Buddha Purnima Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In THESE Cities & States On May 23)

"This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants," he added.

The addition of Microsoft's Personal Voice tech to Truecaller's AI Assistant means that if you already have Assistant on your app, you can have your callers hear a replicated and authentic version of your voice instead of one of the many digital assistants on offer.This feature is being rolled out gradually across all of Truecaller’s markets, the company said. (With IANS Inputs)