close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter acquires start-up to spot network manipulation

According to a report released by US cybersecurity firm FireEye, some Twitter accounts were posing as US Republican Congressional candidates to push pro-Iranian political messaging, CNET reported.

Twitter acquires start-up to spot network manipulation
Representational Image

San Francisco: In a bid to detect network manipulation in time, micro-blogging site Twitter has acquired London-based start-up Fabula AI.

"We are excited to announce that we have acquired Fabula AI, a London-based start-up, with a world-class team of Machine Learning (ML) researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation," Parag Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Twitter, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The acquisition announcement came after Twitter claimed it took down over 2,800 fake accounts linked to Iran in May.

According to a report released by US cybersecurity firm FireEye, some Twitter accounts were posing as US Republican Congressional candidates to push pro-Iranian political messaging, CNET reported.

In a blog post, the London-based start-up said its Geometric Deep Learning technology has high success rates of spotting fake news.

The Fabula AI team would join the Twitter team to stop spam and abuse and other strategic priorities in the future.

"We work to help people feel safe on Twitter and help them see relevant information. Specifically, by studying and understanding the Twitter graph, comprised of millions of tweets, re-tweets and likes shared on Twitter every day, we will be able to improve the health of the conversation, as well as products including the timeline, recommendations, the explore tab and the onboarding experience," Agrawal said in the blog post.

Tags:
TwittercybersecurityUSFake news
Next
Story

Samsung's QLED 8K TV in India starts at around Rs 11 lakh

Must Watch

PT12M11S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day