Twitter Blue Badges returning in early 2021 --These 6 types of accounts will be considered for Blue Ticks

Twitter Blue Badges returning in early 2021 --These 6 types of accounts are considered for Blue Ticks

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter has announced that it will relaunch the verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021.

Twitter had paused its public verification process or Blue Badge three years ago and is now asking the public to share feedback on a draft of its new verification policy.

"Calling for public feedback has become an important part of our policy development process because we want to ensure that, as an open service, our rules reflect the voices of the people who use Twitter," the company said in a statement.

The public feedback period started on November 24 and will continue until December 8. Twitter aims to introduce the final policy on December 17.

We're starting by more clearly defining some of the core types of Notable Accounts that are served by verification. Per the proposed policy, “the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active.”

The six types of accounts that Twitter has identified to start are:

Government

Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organizations

News

Entertainment

Sports

Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

Twitter said that it will automatically remove verification from an account if they have been inactive or if the profile is incomplete.

"We’ve also added proposed criteria to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it's inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. We recognize that there are many verified accounts on Twitter who should not be. We plan to start by automatically removing badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles to help streamline our work and to expand this to include additional types of accounts over the course of 2021," Twitter said.