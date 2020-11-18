Twitter disappearing tweets feature Fleets rolled out for all users worldwide

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out its disappearing tweets feature --Fleets --for all users worldwide.

"To help people feel more comfortable, we've been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Today, we're launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts," Twitter's Design Director Joshua Harris and Product Manager Sam Haveson wrote in a blog post.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Twitter said that its tests of Fleets in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, were encouraging. Meant for sharing momentary thoughts, Fleets only stick around for 24 hours.

"You can Fleet text, reactions to Tweets, photos or videos and customize your Fleets with various background and text options. To share a Tweet in a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Then, add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Soon, stickers and live broadcasting will be available in Fleets," the blog added.

Your followers will be able to see your Fleets at the top of their home timeline. Anyone who can see your full profile can see your Fleets there too.

If you have open Direct Messages, anyone can reply to your Fleets. If you want to reply to a Fleet, tap on it to send a Direct Message or emoji to the author, and continue the conversation in your Direct Messages.

Fleets will be updated over time with new features, based on your feedback, the blog further said.

In the coming days, everyone globally will have Fleets on Twitter for iOS and Android.