Twitter Blue Tick holders alert! Are you getting 'Twitter warning' mail? Don't share THESE details otherwise...

New Delhi: Along with the development of Twitter's paid subscription feature, the fresh phishing campaign by hackers has increased. The day before, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk announced an $8 monthly price for a blue tick in subscribers' accounts.

According to Musk, a blue tick on the microblogging platform will run you about $8 per month. The richest man in the world added in a tweet that each country's $8 monthly fee has been adjusted in accordance with purchasing power parity. (Also Read: Donald Trump, Kangana Ranaut going to be back on Twitter on THIS date? Check what Elon Musk said)

The unveiling of Twitter's new verification requirements has turned into a security risk for users. The continuous verification mess is now a cybersecurity issue, according to the most recent update, according to TechCrunch writer Zack Whittaker. (Also Read: Twitter layoff latest update: Elon Musk to cut half of Twitter's workforce, says Report)

"The continuous Twitter verification shambles is becoming a security issue. It appears that certain people (including those working in our journalism) are receiving crude phishing emails designed to mislead recipients into providing their Twitter login information, "In a tweet, Zack Whittaker stated.

The phishing emails, according to TechCrunch, are designed to trick Twitter users into entering their username and password on a website belonging to the attacker that is set up to look like a Twitter assistance form. Don't lose your verified status, said the email that the TechCrunch editor got, with the title "Twitter Warning."

Twitter's ongoing verification chaos is now a cybersecurity problem. It looks like some people (including in our newsroom) are getting crude phishing emails trying to trick people into turning over their Twitter credentials. pic.twitter.com/Nig4nhoXWF Zack Whittaker (zackwhittaker) October 31, 2022

Don't lose your free verified status, reads a detailed line in the subject of the emails with malicious themes.

Twitter's ongoing verification chaos is now a cybersecurity problem. It looks like some people (including in our newsroom) are getting crude phishing emails trying to trick people into turning over their Twitter credentials. pic.twitter.com/Nig4nhoXWF Zack Whittaker (zackwhittaker) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the CEO of Twitter has been hired by the wealthiest billionaire. In a filing on Monday, the CEO of Tesla Inc. announced that he would succeed Parag Agrawal as Twitter's CEO. This occurs just one day after Musk claimed to not know who the CEO of Twitter is.