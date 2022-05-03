Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said THIS when asked if he was getting fired

New Delhi: Since the firm's board approved Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to buy the company for $54.20 per share, valuing it at about $44 billion, uncertainty has hung over Twitter. According to recent rumours, Musk intends to employ a new CEO after the deal is completed.

Parag Agarwal, the current Twitter CEO, is anticipated to stay on until the transfer is complete. According to a Reuters report, if Musk hires new management, Agarwal will earn a compensation package worth $38.7 million. As information about the company's day-to-day management remains unknown, the Mighty App founder took to Twitter to express his sympathies.

“I feel for the current ceo of Twitter (@paraga) – he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team,” he wrote in a tweet.

In response to his post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stated that the inventor of Mighty App should not feel sorry for himself. He should instead consider Twitter.

“Thank you but don’t feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it,” he wrote responding to his tweet.

Later, Agarwal praised Twitter staff for their efforts to improve the site throughout the years. "I chose this job to improve Twitter, correct course where necessary, and strengthen the service." "Proud of our people who, despite the noise, continue to perform the task with focus and urgency," he tweeted.

A Twitter user who had created a parody account responded to the message by asking if he had been fired. "Nope!" tweeted Twitter's CEO in response to this message. "We're still here," he said.

Separately, according to a Reuters report, Musk is in talks with huge financial groups and high-net-worth individuals to help him finance the acquisition so that he can attach less of his personal wealth to it. Musk had previously stated that he will invest $21 billion in cash for the deal. Furthermore, he was anticipated to take out a loan against his Tesla stock. However, according to a fresh rumour, he intends to lower his overall participation in the deal.