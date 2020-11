Twitter search on 'loser' shows Donald Trump's account, here's why

New Delhi: Twitter users searching for the word "loser" on Sunday (November 8, 2020) were greeted with an unusual first result: US President Donald J Trump's account.

The search result appeared as major news organizations declared that voters had delivered the presidency to Trump`s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday`s election.

The reason behind this according to Twitter was that the results were automatically generated based on how people on the app were using the terms in their tweets at the time.

"If an account is mentioned often alongside certain terms, they can become algorithmically surfaced together as an association. These associations are temporal and ever-changing based on how people tweet," the company said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, searches for "winner" in the same "People" tab on Twitter, which suggests accounts to follow rather than turning up results from the text of users` tweets, pointed to the accounts of Biden and his running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris.

The "loser" association was a rebuke for a president who for years has used the same social media platform to rail against those he deemed "haters and losers."

Twitter had also applied a warning label to a tweet by Trump on Saturday that, in all-caps, falsely claimed that he had won the election.

Facebook likewise applied a label to the same post: "Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election."

Social media companies have been labeling many of the president`s posts in recent days, after vowing to curb election misinformation and premature claims of victory.