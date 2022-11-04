Twitter Down: 91% desktop users report outage, says DownDetector; Memes flood on social media
While several users are blaming Twitter new head Elon Musk in relation to his new sweeping changes, some users have taken a dig in the event by posting hilarious Tweets.
- Twitter is down for several users for a while, as per downdetector,
- Several users reported down on website.
- Memes flood on Twitter taking a dig in the incident.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter has been down for a while in India for some users. According to DownDetector, most of the users have reported facing problem logging in Twitter on the desktop. Only 6% users have reported down on the app. The Twitter outage started around 3 am and got spiked around 7 am on Friday. Since then, #TwitterDown is trending on social media.
While several users are blaming Twitter new head Elon Musk in relation to his new sweeping changes, some users have taken a dig in the event by posting hilarious Tweets.
Here are some hilarious Tweets regarding Twitter down:
Live Tv
More Stories