Twitter Down: 91% desktop users report outage, says DownDetector; Memes flood on social media

New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter has been down for a while in India for some users. According to DownDetector, most of the users have reported facing problem logging in Twitter on the desktop. Only 6% users have reported down on the app. The Twitter outage started around 3 am and got spiked around 7 am on Friday. Since then, #TwitterDown is trending on social media.

While several users are blaming Twitter new head Elon Musk in relation to his new sweeping changes, some users have taken a dig in the event by posting hilarious Tweets.

Here are some hilarious Tweets regarding Twitter down: