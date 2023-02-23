topStoriesenglish2576500
Twitter Down Today? Global Outage Hits Thousands of Users

Twitter was down for several users for couple of minutes for several users and nearly 55% of users reported problem in accessing the social media platform from mobile app.

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Thousands of Twittrati across the globe faced an outage after the microblogging site Twitter went down on Thursday (February 23) today. Many Twitterati complained about not being able to access the microblogging site on various other social media platforms.

Over 2000 people reported facing issues on Twitter according to Downdetector.in of which 55% of problems were reported for mobile apps and 36% users reported problems on the website and 9% reported server connection problems. 

The outage of the social media platform was brief and the services of the microblogging site were restored after some time.

Earlier on February 19 also global users reported not being able to open Twitter on their mobile devices. The tracking site downdetector.in had seen a major spike on Feb 19 from midnight to 2.00 Am. Twitter was down for over 2 hours in many parts of the world.

