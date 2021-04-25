हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter filters will help you search for hospital beds, oxygen and location: Check the process

India continues to suffer due to a ranging pandemic that is resulting in an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. People are lending helping hands to basically reach out to each other in times of crisis and they are using social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp to give information on medicines, hospital beds, and oxygen cylinders.

The microblogging platform has come to the rescue of people in need as it has amazing features like advanced search which allows users to search for tweets containing specific keywords, phrases, hashtags, a specific language, geographic location, a specific date — or tweets from, replying to or mentioning a specific account.
 
This search can be further done with the help of Search Operators, which lets users get exactly what they want. 

Here’s a quick step by step process to follow the same:

  • Type any specific keywords into the search bar and it will show tweets related to that keyword..
  • If you type “Oxygen cylinder vendor” into the search bar, it will find tweets exactly in that order.
  • Any user can further search for tweets from any account by typing from his account.
  • If a user wants to find a particular tweet in a particular area, you can type “Hospital beds' ' near:' 'Mumbai” or opt to see every single tweet in a specific area by typing near:Delhi within:15 mi.
  • Search for a specific hashtag like #COVIDSOS can also be used to find all tweets made by users in a particular area, by typing “#COVIDSOS” near:“Delhi”.

 

