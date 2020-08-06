हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter fixes security issue affecting some Android devices

The microblogging site said it was not aware if the security issue was exploited by attackers, adding it had updated Twitter`s Android app so that other apps cannot access its data.

Twitter fixes security issue affecting some Android devices

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it has fixed a security issue that could allow hackers to access private Twitter data of some Android users, including messages. The microblogging site said it was not aware if the security issue was exploited by attackers, adding it had updated Twitter`s Android app so that other apps cannot access its data.

Hackers accessed the social media company`s internal systems on July 15 to hijack some of the platform`s top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

