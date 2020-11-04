हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PUBG

Twitter flooded with memes, jokes after PUBG winds up India operations

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are no longer working for gamers in India.

New Delhi: With PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite finally winding up operations in India, gaming enthusiasts shared funny, emotional and quirky memes on micro blogging site Twitter.

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite  under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act from September 2.

Though gamers still could play it after the aforesaid date, PUBG has now officially declared that it is winding up operations from India. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are no longer working for gamers in India as the company has shut down services from October 30 itself.

Here are some reactions that users shared on Twitter

Tencent Games, that owns the mobile game, said on Facebook that it "deeply regrets this outcome" and thanked PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans for their support in India.

The company has said that "protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy".

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and that they will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution.

PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

With IANS Inputs

Tags:
PUBGPUBG IndiaGaming
