Twitter flooded with memes, jokes after PUBG winds up India operations

New Delhi: With PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite finally winding up operations in India, gaming enthusiasts shared funny, emotional and quirky memes on micro blogging site Twitter.

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act from September 2.

Though gamers still could play it after the aforesaid date, PUBG has now officially declared that it is winding up operations from India. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are no longer working for gamers in India as the company has shut down services from October 30 itself.

Here are some reactions that users shared on Twitter

PUBG MOBILE global version will stop working on 30th October in India.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #Pubg Pubg players Right now : pic.twitter.com/I0kB3JkcUj — Brajesh (@agashe_brajesh) October 29, 2020

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA is finally going to shutdown their servers in india from Today Player's to Pubg :- pic.twitter.com/FuKoR7AJaW — -विधायक जी को कुटने वाले (@gyan__chooo) October 30, 2020

Finally !! Today #PUBG server will be stopped in India. pic.twitter.com/G0JpM5fljo — Sarcastic Bacha (@sunny___verma) October 30, 2020

#PUBGMOBILE to end service in India by 30th

Pubg players:- pic.twitter.com/D99PvILsa0 — Kritika (@chal_chal_away) October 30, 2020

PUBG Mobile will stop working in india from 30th October. Me asking my friend Bhai ab kya khelga? Friend: pic.twitter.com/6QrRpDoOkC —(@aaryankhann786) October 31, 2020

Tencent Games, that owns the mobile game, said on Facebook that it "deeply regrets this outcome" and thanked PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans for their support in India.

The company has said that "protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy".

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and that they will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution.

PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

With IANS Inputs