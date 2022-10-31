Twitter Layoff Latest News: Elon Musk plans to reduce 25% workforce, spends weekend charting staff-cut plan, says Report

Twitter Job Cut: The rumour mills regarding possible layoffs have been churning since Elon Musk took control of Twitter and now various reports claimed that the Tesla CEO will be reducing the Twitter workforce by 25 per cent. Musk had already expressed his desire to make Twitter's algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees. Twitter has around 7,500 employees. Earlier, New York Times had reported that Musk told managers at Twitter to prepare a list of staff to be laid off, now Washington Post has reported that Musk spent the weekend with his inner circle members including Twitter’s remaining senior executives and held detailed discussions on content moderation as well as plans to lay off 25 per cent of the workforce.

According to the report, the 25 per cent layoffs will be across the departments and will impact sales, product, engineering, legal, and trust and safety teams the most. Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion on October 27 and immediately fired Indian-origin CEO Parag Agarwal among some other key executives.

Also Read: Ordering BEER Online? BEWARE! You may lose your money like Mumbai lawyer; Know how to be safe

The report claimed that the new leadership team led by Musk is asking questions about every aspect including content moderation, spam and the risks of upcoming elections.

Just like the NYT, The Washington Post also claimed that the layoffs are expected to begin ahead of November 1, when Twitter employees are slated to receive additional compensation related to stock grants.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Must planned to reduce Twitter staff by 75 per cent. However, Musk reportedly told Twitter employees that he doesn't plan to cut 75% of the staff. Musk has already announced his decision to form a content moderation council of experts.

Also Read: How to hide your WhatsApp Online Status? Step-by-step guide for Android, iPhone users

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," said Musk in a Tweet.

Musk has also hinted that more changes to the status of accounts banned under previous leadership are to come in the early days of his leadership.