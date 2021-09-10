Twitter new update: Microblogging platform begins testing of labels for bot accounts

New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday announced that it has begun the testing of labels for bot accounts or automated accounts on the microblogging platform. In the trial phase, Twitter will be inviting a select number of developers that will be able to apply the labels to their accounts.

"Examples of automated accounts you might see on Twitter include bots that help you find vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems," the micro-blogging site said in an FAQ.

"When these accounts let you know they are automated, you get a better understanding of their purpose when you are interacting with them," it added.

According to a report by The Verge, the "Automated" label will appear on profile pages as well as the tweets from all such accounts that have been included in the test phase.

"We hope this added context helps you trust the content you see," the company wrote. Twitter also said all developers will be able to use the labels by the end of the year.

Previously, Twitter was planning to start the testing of the labelling feature in July 2021. However, the microblogging platform has started the labelling a bit late.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also working on a label to memorialise people who have died and that label is scheduled to be available this year.