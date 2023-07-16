Twitter On Verge Of Shutting Down? Elon Musk Reveals Micro-Blogging Site Losing Cash Because...

New Delhi: Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half. In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Musk tweeted on Saturday, We're still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50 percent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else, he concluded.

Ever since he took over Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal last fall, Musk has tried to reassure advertisers who were concerned about the ouster of top executives, widespread layoffs, and a different approach to content moderation. Some high-profile users who had been banned were allowed back on the site. (Also Read: "From Fruit Cart To Fortune": Meet Srinivas Kamath, Son Of A Poor Fruit Vendor Who Made His Way From A Mud House To Mumbai, Net Worth Is Rs 300 Crore)

In April, Musk said most of the advertisers who left had returned and that the company might become cash-flow positive in the second quarter. In May, he hired a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, an NBCUniversal executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. (Also Read: Game-Changing Business Idea: Invest 5 Lakhs, Reap 90,000 Profits Per Month - The Golden Opportunity Awaits)



cre Trending Stories

But since then, Twitter has upset some users by imposing new limits on how many tweets they can view in a day, and some users complained that they were locked out of the site. Musk said the restrictions were needed to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data.

Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app, Threads, and gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days.