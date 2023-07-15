"From Fruit Cart To Fortune": Meet Srinivas Kamath, Son Of A Poor Fruit Vendor Who Made His Way From A Mud House To Mumbai, Net Worth Is Rs 300 Crore

New Delhi: The company Naturals Ice Cream was founded by Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath. In 1984, he opened the first shop in Mumbai. The son of a struggling fruit vendor, Kamath travelled to Mumbai by foot from a dirt hut in Karnataka. The ice cream chain reported a 300 crore revenue in 2020. Additionally, the business was ranked among India's Top 10 brands for customer satisfaction in 2013.

Currently, it operates outlets in 135 Indian cities. After experiencing many difficulties and disappointments, Kamath opened his first store and hasn't stopped since. Here is his remarkable tale of rising from poverty to success.

Raghunandan Srinivas: Early Life

In 1954, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath was created in the little Karnataka town of Mulki. The youngest of seven kids, he is. Kamath grew up in a very basic environment. He explored his surroundings and spent his days climbing trees. Kamath's father was a meagre fruit vendor who barely made enough money to support his wife and seven children.

Kamath relocated to Bombay at the age of fifteen to work in his brother's restaurant. He resided in a 12-by-12-foot chawl in Bombay. He worked in his brother's restaurant, selling pav bhaji and ice cream. Kamath desired to provide his consumers more culinary options. So he made the decision to open his own store.

Foundation of Naturals Ice Cream

Kamath worked at his brother's restaurant in Bombay after relocating there to join the team. He got the idea to market ice creams made with fruit pulp there. He eventually received some cash from the restaurant and made the decision to start his own ice cream parlour.

Kamath thus opened a modest 200-square-foot store in Vile Parle's Juhu. He sought to develop interesting new sensations besides the typical vanilla and chocolate varieties. He opened his first shop in 1984 with just four employees and ten ice cream types. After many setbacks and difficulties, his perseverance eventually paid off.

In order to concentrate on his ice cream business, Kamath kept the ingredients relatively straightforward and eventually ceased selling pav bhaji. A few of the unusual yet delectable flavours are cucumber, soft coconut, and gajar halwa (a confection made with carrots).

Jackfruit, muskmelon, litchi, black grapes, and other fruit flavours are among the others. The business now provides 125 tastes to its clients. The company has a 300 crore revenue in 2020. Naturals has locations in 135 cities nationwide.

The business won a prize for best customer service in 2013. One of the most popular locally produced brands in India is Naturals Ice Cream.