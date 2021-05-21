Twitter restarts blue badge verification with 6 categories

New Delhi: Twitter has announced that it is relaunching its new verification application process. The microblogging platform site is beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on Twitter.

Which 6 categories are eligible for Twitter blue badge?

To qualify for Twitter verification, you must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:

Government



Companies, brands and organizations



News organizations and journalists



Entertainment



Sports and gaming



Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Twitter said that it will introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics and religious leaders. Over the next few weeks, everyone on Twitter will start to see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab.

"We're gradually rolling it out to everyone to ensure that we can review applications in a timely manner," the company said in a blog post.

Once the application is submitted, the applicants can expect an emailed response within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in the queue.

If your application is approved, you'll see the blue badge automatically on your profile. If you think there has been a mistake, you can reapply 30 days after receiving our Twitter decision on your application.

"Over the past several months, we've been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback. We also started enforcing that policy by automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. We’re grateful for all who participated in our public feedback period and shared ideas for how we can improve verification on Twitter," it wrote.